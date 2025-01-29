Leopards ’terrorise’ Bengaluru, forest officials capture one near Anekal as residents remain on high alert

Forest officials in Karnataka captured a leopard on Wednesday evening after several hours of vigil. The animal had been spotted repeatedly over the past two weeks as it roamed the outskirts of Bengaluru with two other big cats. Officials said that the leopard captured near Anekal had also attacked two cows a week ago.

According to the deputy conservator of forests for Bengaluru Urban, there appeared to be three leopards currently ‘terrorising’ the city. CCTV footage from a home in the city also showed two leopards wandering around a parking space late at night on January 23.

Advertisement

“When people carelessly dump garbage by the side of roads away from the designated areas, they attract stray dogs and in turn lure leopards to catch them as food. Two leopards have been spotted on CCTV cameras, while another was caught near Anekal on the outskirts of the city,” N Ravindra Kumar told News18.

The capture come mere hours after forest officials caught another leopard while it was wandering through the Varuna Layout area in Jigani, close to Anekal.

Advertisement

Leopard attacks have claimed several casualties in recent months — including a woman who was killed in November 2024 while returning home. The incident took place in the Nelamangala area of Bengaluru rural with authorities indicating that her head was likely eaten by the animal. Leopards have also attacked dogs, cows and other animals within the city on several occasions in recent weeks.

Authorities have already sounded an alert about the heightened leopard activity and public awareness campaigns have been initiated. The forest department has also brought in experts who are now advising people on how to handle a potential encounter. According to reports, officials have now initiated intense night patrolling in relevant areas and set up cages to capture the two remaining leopards.

Advertisement