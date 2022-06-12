Less chances of a deal if demands not addressed: India's ambassador to WTO

India along with the G-33 grouping and African nations had jointly floated a proposal on the issue that would give them flexibility to give out higher farm support. India has proposed calculation of subsidies in a more relevant and acceptable way, that is fair and would give a level playing field to developing countries. It has recommended adjusting for excessive inflation the 'external reference price' to arrive at the minimum support price ceiling of 10% of the total value of production of the crop currently allowed under the WTO rules. This support is currently calculated at the 1986-88 prices. The other option proposes taking a three year average price of the crop based on the preceding five year period excluding the highest and the lowest entry for that product. It has also demanded that subsidy calculations should be based on actual procurement and not on all eligible production.