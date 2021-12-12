Less govt interference will make startup ecosystem grow: Piyush Goyal

"Look at the IT sector. It is successful in India, because the government has no role to play. Allowing entrepreneurs to operate with less amount of government interference or involvement will them help come up with cost-effective and affordable solutions, and to improve their quality and designs. Crutches only help them in the short run. If we really want to let this ecosystem grow and go to great lengths, then we have to let it work on its own," he said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}