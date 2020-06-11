Less than one percent of the general population in India is inflicted with covid-19, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said on Thursday citing the findings of the sero-survey it conducted across 83 districts. The study covered 28,595 households and 26,400 individuals.

The ICMR said that 0.73% of the population in surveyed districts had evidence of past exposure to SARS CoV-2 but the susceptibility to the highly infectious disease cannot be undermined. ICMR calculated that compared to rural areas, risk of spread is 1.09 times higher in urban areas and 1.89 times higher in urban slums.

“Lockdown and the containment measures have been successful in keeping the positivity low in these districts preventing the rapid spread. However, it means that a large proportion of the population is still susceptible," said Dr Balram Bhargava, Director General, ICMR. The Sero-surveillance was aimed at monitoring the trend of SARS-CoV-2 infection transmission in general population in India.

For conducting the survey, blood samples were collected from general population and tested for IgG antibodies. If a person is IgG positive, it means they were infected with SARS-CoV-2 in the past.

ICMR conducted the first sero-survey in May 2020, in collaboration with state health departments, National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), and World Health Organization (WHO) India. The Sero-survey had two parts. The part one was to find out estimate fraction of population who has been infected with SARSCoV-2 in general population that has been completed. Meanwhile the second part of survey was to find out the estimate fraction of population who has been infected with SARSCoV-2 in containment zones of hotspot cities which is still ongoing. “Urban slums are highly vulnerable for the spread of infection. Infection in containment zones were found to be high with significant variations. The survey is still ongoing," said Bhargava.

“The infection fatality rate is very low i.e. 0.08%. We wanted to know that what percentage of the general population has been infected by the virus, who are at higher risk of getting infection and which are the areas where containment efforts need to be strengthened," he said.

The researchers collected data such as socio-demographic details and history of respiratory symptoms. The population based sero-survey in districts selected minimum 15 districts from each group. There were 400 individuals from each district and 10 villages or urban wards were randomly selected. From each village or ward, the ICMR enrolled 40 adults but only one adult enrolled from each household.

“Since, large proportion of the population is susceptible and infection can spread, non- pharmacological interventions such as physical distancing, use of face mask/cover, hand hygiene, cough etiquette must be followed strictly," said Bhargava.

“Local lockdown measures need to continue as already advised by the government. High risk groups such as elderly, chronic morbidities, pregnant women and children less 10 years of age need to be protected," he said adding that efforts to limit the scale and spread of the disease will have to be continued by strong implementation of containment strategies by the states.

“The states cannot lower their guard and need to keep on implementing effective surveillance and containment strategies," said Bharga

