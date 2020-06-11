Less than 1% of general population contracted covid-19: ICMR

ICMR conducted the first sero-survey in May 2020, in collaboration with state health departments, National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), and World Health Organization (WHO) India. The Sero-survey had two parts. The part one was to find out estimate fraction of population who has been infected with SARSCoV-2 in general population that has been completed. Meanwhile the second part of survey was to find out the estimate fraction of population who has been infected with SARSCoV-2 in containment zones of hotspot cities which is still ongoing. “Urban slums are highly vulnerable for the spread of infection. Infection in containment zones were found to be high with significant variations. The survey is still ongoing," said Bhargava.