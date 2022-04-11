Less than 10,000 adults across India receive booster dose on day 1 of rollout

“The SARS-CoV2 is a virus continuously evolving and dynamic. The delta damaged the immune response but Omicron had more than 30 new mutations, out of which 10 were spike protein that causes immune invasion 5-8 times more than delta. Approximately 2-3 times more vaccine escape to cause reinfection. Now with the present sub-lineage, BA.2 and recombination of BA.1 and BA.2 called as XE sub –variant, the immune invasion is even more enhanced. After 5-6 six months of being fully vaccinated, the neutralizing antibodies, receptor-binding domain antibodies and T-cells substantially decreases. The third dose enhances the immune response 50-100 times more. The maximum studies are published from Qatar, Israel, UK, Kaiser published. The third vaccine dose should be mandatory for all irrespective of co-morbidities to long lasting protection," said Dr Sanjeev Bagai, Chairman, Nephron Clinics.