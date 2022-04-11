Less than 10,000 adults across India receive booster dose on day 1 of rollout

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
On the first day, a total of 9,674 precaution doses were administered. Of the total, 2,557 booster doses were given to people between the age of 18-44 years and to 7,117 in the age group of 45-59 years, the health ministry said
NEW DELHI :
Less than 10,000 people in the age group of 18 to 59 years received their precaution dose at private Covid vaccination centre, according to the data available with the Union Health Ministry on Monday.
“On the first day, a total of 9674 precaution doses were administered. Of which, 2,557 booster doses were given to population between the age of 18-44 years and while 7,117 people in the age group of 45-59 years of age received the jab."
These beneficiaries are those individuals who are fully vaccinated and have completed 9 months after they received their second dose, and now they are eligible for precaution dose commonly known as booster dose.
According to the health ministry, the precaution dose is a homologous protocol i.e., the precaution dose will be of same vaccine which has been used for administration of 1st & 2nd dose.
The booster dose enhances the immunity of a person that he/she has received from its primary vaccination. More importantly, booster doses awaken memory cells in the body to produce more antibodies against the disease.
The Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare started to administer booster dose on 10th January in a phase wise manner to the eligible population groups like healthcare workers, frontline workers and elderly population above 60 years of age having co-morbid conditions. Last month, the health ministry brought the entire population above 60 years of age under the ambit of booster dose. The total tally of precaution dose is 2,43,43,020 (2.43 crore) so far.
According to the data from the ministry of health and family welfare, as on date around 45,37,825 (45.37 lakh) healthcare workers; 70,14,334 (70.14 lakh) frontline workers and 1,27,81,187 (1.27 crore) elderly above 60 years of age have received precaution dose.
Under the ongoing vaccination drive, India’s has administered more than 185.74 crore vaccine doses till date. So far, about 96% of all individuals above 15 years of age have received at least one Covid-19 vaccine dose, while about 83% people in the same age group have received both the doses.
Experts' view on booster doses
“The SARS-CoV2 is a virus continuously evolving and dynamic. The delta damaged the immune response but Omicron had more than 30 new mutations, out of which 10 were spike protein that causes immune invasion 5-8 times more than delta. Approximately 2-3 times more vaccine escape to cause reinfection. Now with the present sub-lineage, BA.2 and recombination of BA.1 and BA.2 called as XE sub –variant, the immune invasion is even more enhanced. After 5-6 six months of being fully vaccinated, the neutralizing antibodies, receptor-binding domain antibodies and T-cells substantially decreases. The third dose enhances the immune response 50-100 times more. The maximum studies are published from Qatar, Israel, UK, Kaiser published. The third vaccine dose should be mandatory for all irrespective of co-morbidities to long lasting protection," said Dr Sanjeev Bagai, Chairman, Nephron Clinics.
