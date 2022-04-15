The latest government data for ten states and Union Territories has revealed that less than 40% of children or teenagers in the age group 15-18 years have been completely vaccinated against the deadly novel coronavirus.

An estimated 7,40,57,000 adolescents are there in the country in this age-group. The national average of second dose coverage in the 15-18 years age group is 54.3 per cent, the data showed.

Meghalaya has fared last in this tally with only 10% teenagers in the north eastern state being completely vaccinated.

Meghalaya is preceded by Nagaland which has inoculated 18.7% of the target beneficiaries in this category, and Manipur (24.6%), the data as on 15 April showed.

Arunachal Pradesh has vaccinated 28.9% of the adolescents in the 15-18 years age group followed by Jharkhand at 30.7%, Bihar 35.2%, Assam 36.4 per cent, Punjab 37 per cent and Chandigarh 37.1 per cent.

Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu have vaccinated 38.2%.

Andhra Pradesh is at the top with 102.9% of the target population in the age group of 15-18 years being fully vaccinated.

Andhra Pradesh is followed by Jammu and Kashmir with 83.6 % and Himachal Pradesh (80.8%).

In Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Kerala, Maharashtra, Mizoram, Puducherry, Tripura and Lakshadweep, the percentage was below 50%.

India opened up vaccination for the 15-18 years age-group on 3 January.

The vaccine option against Covid-19 for children in this age group is Covaxin.

The cumulative vaccine doses administered in the country has exceeded 186.30 crore as per provisional reports till 7 am.