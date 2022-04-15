Less than 40% teens have got second dose against Covid-19 in these 10 states, UT

Less than 40% teens have got second dose against Covid-19 in these 10 states, UT1 min read . 15 Apr 2022
- An estimated 7,40,57,000 adolescents are there in the country in this age-group.
The latest government data for ten states and Union Territories has revealed that less than 40% of children or teenagers in the age group 15-18 years have been completely vaccinated against the deadly novel coronavirus.
An estimated 7,40,57,000 adolescents are there in the country in this age-group. The national average of second dose coverage in the 15-18 years age group is 54.3 per cent, the data showed.
Meghalaya has fared last in this tally with only 10% teenagers in the north eastern state being completely vaccinated.
Meghalaya is preceded by Nagaland which has inoculated 18.7% of the target beneficiaries in this category, and Manipur (24.6%), the data as on 15 April showed.
Arunachal Pradesh has vaccinated 28.9% of the adolescents in the 15-18 years age group followed by Jharkhand at 30.7%, Bihar 35.2%, Assam 36.4 per cent, Punjab 37 per cent and Chandigarh 37.1 per cent.
Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu have vaccinated 38.2%.
Andhra Pradesh is at the top with 102.9% of the target population in the age group of 15-18 years being fully vaccinated.
Andhra Pradesh is followed by Jammu and Kashmir with 83.6 % and Himachal Pradesh (80.8%).
In Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Kerala, Maharashtra, Mizoram, Puducherry, Tripura and Lakshadweep, the percentage was below 50%.
India opened up vaccination for the 15-18 years age-group on 3 January.
The vaccine option against Covid-19 for children in this age group is Covaxin.
The cumulative vaccine doses administered in the country has exceeded 186.30 crore as per provisional reports till 7 am.
