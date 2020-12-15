Less than 45% of households in 5 states use clean fuel for cooking: Survey

According to the latest National Family Health Survey (NFHS), less than 45% of households use clean fuel for cooking in five states, including Bihar and West Bengal.

The survey has been conducted in 17 states and five union territories.

The five states -- Assam (42.1%), Bihar (37.8%), Meghalaya (33.7%), Nagaland (43%), and West Bengal (40.2%) -- use clean fuel for cooking, the data revealed.

The NFHS-5 (2019-20) was conducted in 6.1 lakh sample households to collect information on population, health, family planning and nutrition-related indicators from the 22 states and union territories.

As per the data, over 80% of households use clean fuels in Andhra Pradesh (83.6%), Goa (96.5%), Mizoram (83.8%) and Telangana (91.8%). Electricity, LPG or natural gas and biogas are considered as a clean fuel in the survey.

The survey also showed that the use of clean fuel increased in all the 22 surveyed states and UTs in comparison to NFHS-4 (2015-16).

It found that more than 70% of the population in 16 states are living in households that use an improved sanitation facility.

Lakshadweep (99.8%) and Kerala (98.7%) have the highest percentage of the population living in households with an improved sanitation facility, while Bihar (49.4%) and Ladakh (42.3%) have the lowest, the survey said.

It found that almost all the surveyed households are using iodised salt.

More than 90% of the population was living in households with electricity, and more than 70% with improved drinking water sources in the surveyed states and UTs, according to the data.

The NFHS results of 17 states and five UTs (Assam, Bihar, Manipur, Meghalaya, Sikkim, Tripura, Andhra Pradesh, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Karnataka, Goa, Maharashtra, Telangana, West Bengal, Mizoram, Kerala, Lakshadweep, Dadra Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu) have been released now as Phase-I.

Phase-II, which will cover other states, will be released next year, the health ministry has said.

