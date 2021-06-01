Less than three lakh active COVID-19 cases in Karnataka

Among the districts where new cases were reported, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 3,418, Mysuru 1,153, Hassan 1,127, Belagavi 891, Tumakuru 769, Udupi 735, followed by others. Bengaluru Urban district headed the list of positive cases, with a total of 11,66,647, followed by Mysuru 1,43,968 and Tumakuru 1,04,134. Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban was on top with 10,09,322, followed by Mysuru 1,27,723 and Tumakuru 91,392. A total of over 2,98,53,184 samples have been tested so far, out of which 1,16,224 were done on Tuesday alone.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}