The Odisha government's new resolution to equip its people to deal with any disaster — biological or climatic — has earned praises from industry leaders like Anand Mahindra. Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday announced that his council of ministers had passed a resolution to train students and people in general to fight any kind of emergencies.

Also Read | Odisha to construct 380 km long embankment to protect land from tidal inundation

Soon after he shared the details, Mahindra and Mahindra chairman Anand Mahindra praised Patnaik for his leadership qualities.

Commenting on a series of tweets posted by the chief minister, Mahindra said: "Amazing thread. An object lesson in leadership at a time when nature and its elements have made the world increasingly volatile and unpredictable."

Amazing thread. An object lesson in leadership at a time when nature and its elements have made the world increasingly volatile and unpredictable https://t.co/fSTWqsD85c — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) May 29, 2021

Former Infosys director TV Mohandas Pai, too, retweeted the threads shared by Naveen Patnaik.

The resolution, passed by the Odisha council of ministers, says that the state government will train its people on how to deal with known emergencies and how to respond to situations where the outcome cannot be predicted. Now, the state will make disaster and pandemic management as part of the curriculum in high school and colleges.

Besides, the state government will train every government employee on the fundamental nature of different kinds of disaster and pandemic management. Also, the government jobs and recruitment will have a mandatory syllabus on disaster and pandemic management, according to the resolution shared by Patnaik on Twitter.

The state government will train members of Mission Shakti groups, Vana Surakya Samitis, and other organizations to manage disasters and pandemics.

The council has also resolved to undertake systematic and detailed training programmes to make Odisha a leading state in disaster preparedness - "ready to tackle any disaster whether it is biological or climatic". The resolution says that the objective is to have a ‘Yodha in every home of Odisha’.

The resolution states that a task force will be formed to carry forward this mission of building a disaster and pandemic resilient Odisha. "This will be our biggest preparation for future emergencies. #DisasterReadyOdisha," it says.

This comes just days after the state was hammered by cyclone Yaas, which wreaked havoc in coastal regions of Odisha. The timing of the cyclone was crucial as the state authorities were already overwhelmed by rising Covid cases. However, the state and central agencies managed to minimise the losses due to early evacuation of people and proper deployment of rescue forces.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.