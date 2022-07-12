Lessons for Gautam Adani’s 5G play from Mukesh Ambani’s 2010 telecom entry2 min read . Updated: 12 Jul 2022, 02:00 PM IST
- Apart from Adani, Airtel, Jio and Vodafone Idea are also in fray for 5G auction
Gautam Adani’s plan to bid for 5G airwaves is possibly a larger telecommunications play by Asia’s richest person, according to analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc., who see “uncanny similarities" with fellow billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s low-key, re-entry into telecom in 2010 that eventually created India’s biggest wireless operator.