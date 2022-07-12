Lessons for Gautam Adani’s 5G play from Mukesh Ambani’s 2010 telecom entry

“RIL's telecom foray began in 2010 after the takeover of Infotel Broadband which held an ISP license and had acquired 2300MHz spectrum in 2010 auctions. In 2013, the Govt. opened fresh applications for new Unified licenses. RIL applied for this by paying a Rs17bn fee and was granted this license in late 2013. This enabled Reliance Jio to offer interconnected voice services on any spectrum including the 2300MHz band. RIL launched its network three years later in 2016. Hence, if Adani Group applies for a Unified License, they can also offer commercial services in the future," the note stated.