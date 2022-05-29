‘Lessons for the world’: Bill Gates lauds India's Covid vaccination drive

‘Lessons for the world’: Bill Gates lauds India's Covid vaccination drive1 min read . 09:32 AM IST
- India's total vaccination coverage exceeded 193.26 (1,93,13,41,918) crores. As many as 100.94 crore individuals have taken their first shot
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
With India's 88% of the adult population vaccinated against Covid-19, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates lauded the country's vaccination drive at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Switzerland's Davos.
With India's 88% of the adult population vaccinated against Covid-19, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates lauded the country's vaccination drive at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Switzerland's Davos.
In a conversation with Union health MInister Mansukh Mandaviya, Gates said, "India's success with the vaccination drive and the use of technology to drive health outcomes at scale offers many lessons for the world".
In a conversation with Union health MInister Mansukh Mandaviya, Gates said, "India's success with the vaccination drive and the use of technology to drive health outcomes at scale offers many lessons for the world".
Mandaviya shared photos with Bill Gates and wrote, "A pleasure to interact with @Billgates at #WEF22. He appreciated India's success in #Covid19 management and mammoth vaccination efforts."
Mandaviya shared photos with Bill Gates and wrote, "A pleasure to interact with @Billgates at #WEF22. He appreciated India's success in #Covid19 management and mammoth vaccination efforts."
Mandaviya further wrote, "We discussed a wide range of subjects relating to healthcare including the promotion of digital health, disease control management, creation of mRNA regional hubs, and strengthening the development of affordable and quality diagnostics and medical devices, etc."
Mandaviya further wrote, "We discussed a wide range of subjects relating to healthcare including the promotion of digital health, disease control management, creation of mRNA regional hubs, and strengthening the development of affordable and quality diagnostics and medical devices, etc."
According to a recent report by the Health Ministry, India's total vaccination coverage exceeded 193.26 (1,93,13,41,918) crores. As many as 100.94 crore individuals have taken their first shot of the Covid vaccine while 88.85 crore people have taken both doses.
According to a recent report by the Health Ministry, India's total vaccination coverage exceeded 193.26 (1,93,13,41,918) crores. As many as 100.94 crore individuals have taken their first shot of the Covid vaccine while 88.85 crore people have taken both doses.
India started the Covid-19 vaccination programme on January 16, 2021, and the new phase of universalization of vaccination commenced on June 21, 2021.
India started the Covid-19 vaccination programme on January 16, 2021, and the new phase of universalization of vaccination commenced on June 21, 2021.