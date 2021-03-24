Subscribe
Lessons from India's tryst with lockdown

Lessons from India’s tryst with lockdown

A year has gone by since a nationwide lockdown was imposed to tackle covid-19. Most districts still do not have district-level disaster management plans.
9 min read . 09:14 PM IST Bibek Debroy

  • The harsh fact is India is still not adequately prepared to tackle future disasters. What can be done to remedy this?
  • There needs to be better health sector governance across states and districts, breaking down silos of laws and regulations and driving convergence in how India reacts to a crisis

NEW DELHI : We demand rigidly defined areas of doubt and uncertainty," Vroomfondel famously said in The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy. Well, he might have demanded it and we might want it, but the world isn’t like that. There is risk (with known probabilities) and, more commonly, there is uncertainty (with unknown probabilities).

An exogenous shock and consequent uncertainty hit us on 30 January 2020, with the first identified case of covid-19. We didn’t know its severity then, nor did the rest of the world, thanks largely to China’s reticence. Every documented instance of plague/pandemic/epidemic has occurred because of cross-border movement of humans across borders.

