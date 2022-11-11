Lessons from past indicate need to strengthen health systems: Govt

Lessons from past indicate need to strengthen health systems: Govt1 min read . 04:04 PM IST
The needy should not run from pillar to post in search of services. This is the time we overhaul the health infrastructure of the country to be future ready
The needy should not run from pillar to post in search of services. This is the time we overhaul the health infrastructure of the country to be future ready
New Delhi: Strengthening health systems is mandatory for fighting communicable and non-communicable diseases as is evident from past lessons, said Union minister of state for Health and Family Welfare, Bharati Pravin Pawar on Friday.
New Delhi: Strengthening health systems is mandatory for fighting communicable and non-communicable diseases as is evident from past lessons, said Union minister of state for Health and Family Welfare, Bharati Pravin Pawar on Friday.
Addressing the 16th Asian Conference on Diarrheal Disease and Nutrition (ASCODD), the minister said that Covid-19 pandemic affected many public health programmes globally. “Government of India has made sure that we provide affordable and quality healthcare to all the citizens. We have taken multiple initiatives for benefits of citizens with a special focus to reach out to the last person."
Addressing the 16th Asian Conference on Diarrheal Disease and Nutrition (ASCODD), the minister said that Covid-19 pandemic affected many public health programmes globally. “Government of India has made sure that we provide affordable and quality healthcare to all the citizens. We have taken multiple initiatives for benefits of citizens with a special focus to reach out to the last person."
Pawar added that the Indian government has always stressed that as public representatives, it is the moral responsibility that the services reach the needy. “The needy should not run from pillar to post in search of services. This is the time we overhaul the health infrastructure of the country to be future ready. The way Indian healthcare infrastructure is growing is commendable and the world will witness the changes it brings in the years to come."
Pawar added that the Indian government has always stressed that as public representatives, it is the moral responsibility that the services reach the needy. “The needy should not run from pillar to post in search of services. This is the time we overhaul the health infrastructure of the country to be future ready. The way Indian healthcare infrastructure is growing is commendable and the world will witness the changes it brings in the years to come."
She said that there are various initiatives under the Digital India initiative such as online registration system, eHospital for hospital management, eSanjeevani telemedicine app for people to get treatment from the comfort of their homes.
She said that there are various initiatives under the Digital India initiative such as online registration system, eHospital for hospital management, eSanjeevani telemedicine app for people to get treatment from the comfort of their homes.
The minister also said that following the principle of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakamthe’, the world has witnessed India successfully run a free vaccination program for a population as vast as ours, with record break vaccination of more than 219 crores.
The minister also said that following the principle of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakamthe’, the world has witnessed India successfully run a free vaccination program for a population as vast as ours, with record break vaccination of more than 219 crores.
“Shouldering the responsibility for the world as well, we provided vaccinations to other nations so that we can win over the pandemic together. Effective use of safe and affordable vaccines, diagnostics and devices along with the safe drinking water and maintaining healthy hygiene are important determinants affecting universal health coverage and sustainable development goals," Pawar added.
“Shouldering the responsibility for the world as well, we provided vaccinations to other nations so that we can win over the pandemic together. Effective use of safe and affordable vaccines, diagnostics and devices along with the safe drinking water and maintaining healthy hygiene are important determinants affecting universal health coverage and sustainable development goals," Pawar added.
Delegates from India and other South East Asian countries, African countries, US, European countries joined the conference virtually. The theme of the ASCODD was ‘Prevention and control of cholera, typhoid and other enteric diseases in low and middle-income countries through community participation: beyond the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic’.
Delegates from India and other South East Asian countries, African countries, US, European countries joined the conference virtually. The theme of the ASCODD was ‘Prevention and control of cholera, typhoid and other enteric diseases in low and middle-income countries through community participation: beyond the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic’.