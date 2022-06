Sri Lanka’s push for organic farming might have led to a fall in farm productivity; yet, from a long-term perspective, it was a step in the right direction to preserve soil fertility. As proven by the Laffer’s Curve, tax reforms should have resulted in a revenue windfall, except that the implementation was faulty. International trade relations are a two-way traffic — one cannot expect exports to go up due to reduction in export duty alone while imposing a blanket import ban. (Import curbs on 369 items were lifted on 1 June). Getting trapped in China’s infra loans was a major policy fault.

