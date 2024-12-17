Raj Kundra denies involvement in pornography production, stating he only provided technology services for his brother-in-law's app. He expresses confidence in the judiciary, recounts the emotional toll of his detention, and believes business rivalry led to a personal attack against him.

Businessman Raj Kundra broke his silence on Tuesday regarding the allegations of pornography production, after three years, stating, "Silence is bliss."

Kundra told ANI, "Till date, I have not been a part of any pornography, any production, nothing to with porn at all. When this allegation came to light, it was very hurtful. The reason the bail happened was because there were no facts or evidence to this. I know I have not done anything wrong. As far as running an App is concerned, there was a listed company in my son's name and we used to provide technology services."

He further said that they provided technology services to my brother-in-law's company Kenrin, in which he had launched an App running from the UK; it was bold for sure; it was made for the older audience; these were A-rated films, but they were not pornographic at all. “As far as my involvement is concerned, it is purely been a technology provider...Let a girl come forward who says that I have met Raj Kundra or worked in any of his movies, or has Raj Kundra ever produced any movie," he added.

Earlier in November, as reported by PTI, during the police investigation, it was disclosed that several porn-like apps were operating in cyberspace. The police informed the court that their probe uncovered that Kundra had established Armsprime Media Pvt Ltd, which, through the London-based Kenrin Pvt Ltd, acquired the Hot Shots app to upload "objectionable videos" on social media.

Kundra's phone also contained WhatsApp chats related to Kenrin and its financial transactions. According to the police, these conversations further revealed that he had discussed selling 119 adult films to an individual for USD 1.2 million.

Kundra is also facing scrutiny from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with an alleged ongoing money laundering investigation. Early this year, the ED had attached assets worth ₹98 crore of Kundra and Shetty in a cryptocurrency case.