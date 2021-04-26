The Samyukta Kisan Morcha, which has been leading the farmers' protest at Delhi borders, urged the police to list barricades at one side of the highway at the Singhu border to allow essential supplies to be transported to Delhi.

Farmers have been camping at the Singhu border between Delhi and Haryana's Sonipat since November last year to protest against the three farm laws passed by the central government.

The SKM, in a statement, said that in view of the Covid-19 pandemic, the farmers have vacated one carriageway of the highway at Singhu for transportation of oxygen, ambulances and other essential supplies.

"In a meeting with Superintendent of Police of Sonipat three days ago, it was decided that one carriageway is vacated for essential supplies," it said.

The farmers had said on Saturday that one side of all highways at Delhi borders have been opened to ensure free passage for oxygen tankers and ambulances amid the Covid-19 crisis.

However, they alleged that the Delhi Police has not removed the barricades.

In an earlier statement, the SKM had said that the farmers have opened the roads in the interest of the nation.

"Volunteers at Singhu, Ghazipur, Tikri and Shahjahanpur are constantly playing the role of Covid warriors and the emergency services are open at every border," it said.

"Though the Delhi Police has not yet removed the barricades, the vehicles coming from or going to Delhi are not facing any problem due to the farmers' protest. Farmers are helping Covid warriors reach their destinations," it added.

Allegations of blockade

BJP MP Parvesh Verma had earlier last week alleged that transportation of medical use oxygen into Delhi was hampered due to the road blockade caused by protesters.

However, the protesting farmers rejected the allegations as "false propaganda".

"Not a single ambulance or essential goods service has been stopped. It is the government that has put strong and multilayer barricades (nails), not the farmers. Farmers are fighting for human rights and they support every human's rights," the SKM said.

"A false propaganda is being spread against farmers that they have blocked the roads and not letting oxygen into Delhi. This is completely false news. Yes, we are protesting but not against Covid-19 patients, corona warriors or common citizens. We are against the government's discriminatory policy on agriculture," it added.

Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.