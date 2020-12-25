OPEN APP
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh pays tribute to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his birth anniversary, at his memorial in New Delhi, Friday. President Ram Nath Kovind and Union Home Minister Amit Shah are also seen (PTI)
Let farm laws be implemented for year or two: Rajnath urges farmers

1 min read . Updated: 25 Dec 2020, 02:53 PM IST Agencies

  • 'All problems can be resolved through dialogue; PM wants talks with farmers to continue,' says the Union minister
  • 'I appeal to all protesting farmers to come forward for discussions on farm laws,' says Rajnath

New Delhi: Appealing to protesting farmers to come forward for discussions on farm laws, senior BJP leader and Union Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday said the government will amend the legislations if they are not found beneficial.

Describing the protesting farmers as his own people, Singh said, "Those who are sitting on dharna are farmers and are born to farmers' families. We have lot of respect for them."

Addressing a rally at Dwarka in the national capital, Singh said he himself is a farmers' son and assured that the Modi government "will never do anything which is not in the interest of the farmers".

Requesting the farmers to try the new Agri laws as an experiment, the former BJP president said if these are not found beneficial, the government would bring all necessary amendments.

"Let these laws be implemented for a year or two. After this, if you think these laws are not in favour of farmers, then, I'm sure as I know our PM's intention, we'll make all the required amendments in them," he said.

Singh reiterated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said and he will also give his word that MSP won't end.

"There has been a misconception that MSP will end. Prime Minister has said and I'll also give my word that MSP won't end. It is farmers who've supported the country whenever it underwent an economic recession and we've seen this many times," he added.

Underlining that all problems can be resolved through dialogue, Singh said Prime Minister Modi wants talks with farmers to continue, and therefore, the government has extended an invitation to them.

Singh appealed to all protesting farmers to come forward for discussions on the farm laws.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

