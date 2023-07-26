‘Let her die there,’ says father of Anju, now married to Facebook friend Nasrullah in Pakistan2 min read 26 Jul 2023, 11:35 AM IST
Anju, a married woman from India, has travelled to Pakistan and married her Facebook friend Nasrullah.
Anju's father, Gaya Prasad Thomas, expressed deep sorrow and disappointment over her actions. He revealed that Anju, a married woman from India, had travelled to Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province and married her Facebook friend on July 25.
