Anju's father, Gaya Prasad Thomas, expressed deep sorrow and disappointment over her actions. He revealed that Anju, a married woman from India, had travelled to Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province and married her Facebook friend on July 25.

To her family back home, he stated that she was as good as dead, and that her actions had shattered the future of her two children. Anju, 34, has been residing at the residence of her 29-year-old friend Nasrullah in the Upper Dir district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan.

Speaking to reporters in Bouna village, Gwalior district, Madhya Pradesh, Thomas lamented that Anju had abandoned her husband and two children without any consideration for their well-being. He believed that if she had made such a decision, she should have first divorced her husband before taking such a drastic step.

There are reports stating that Anju married her Facebook friend in Pakistan after having converted to Islam and now goes by the name Fatima.

The father expressed his grief, mentioning that Anju's actions had left her 13-year-old daughter and five-year-old son in a difficult situation, and it would now be their responsibility to care for them.

When asked about Anju's possible conversion to Islam, Thomas stated that he had no information regarding that matter. He was concerned about the future of her family and the impact of her decision on them. When asked if he would appeal to the Indian government to bring her back, he declined to do so, emphasising that she had made her choice, and they would have to cope with the consequences.

"I pray...to let her die there," PTI quoted him as saying.

Thomas also mentioned that Anju was not communicating with him and only spoke to her mother. Regarding the passport and visa, Thomas expressed uncertainty about how she obtained them and when.

In response to speculations suggesting a connection between the incident and the proximity of his village to Tekanpur town, where a significant Border Security Force (BSF) unit is located, Thomas vehemently denied such claims.

He asserted that no one raised this issue with them, and it was only the media presenting these questions. According to him, his children do not have any criminal tendencies and were willing to cooperate with any investigation related to the matter. On a previous occasion, on July 24, Thomas characterised his daughter as "mentally disturbed and eccentric".

