LeT, Hizbul, JeM terrorist camp set up in Abbottabad, where Bin Laden was killed. Is Pak Army involved in operations?

Three banned terrorist groups have set up a joint training facility in Abbottabad, Pakistan, near a military installation. This site, previously associated with Osama bin Laden, is under ISI supervision. 

Livemint
Published25 Oct 2024, 02:56 PM IST
Terrorist Groups Establish Joint Training Camp in Abbottabad, Pakistan
Terrorist Groups Establish Joint Training Camp in Abbottabad, Pakistan

Three terrorist groups that are banned by the Indian government—Lashkar-e-Taiba, Hizbul Mujahideen, and Jaish-e-Mohammed —have established a joint training facility in Abbottabad, Pakistan, according to intelligence sources close to NDTV.

Abbottabad was home to former al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden, who operated from a secure walled compound. In May 2011, U.S. special forces raided the site, killing bin Laden. A year later the compound was demolished by the Pakistan goverment.

Also Read | ‘Pakistani terrorists attacked Indian army’s vehicle’: BJP J&K chief

Interestingly, the training camp operates on a site the belongs to Pakistan’s Army and is situated close to a military installation, hence, it is considered as a ‘safe zone’. This proximity to the Army camp provides a high level of protection, making it nearly impossible for outsiders to approach without military clearance.

Sources also said, young men and women are trained there under the supervision of Pak's intel agency ISI.

However, it is not known whether the new training camp is built over the ruins of bin Laden's former safe house.

News of a new terrorist training center emerges following a series of recent terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir, including Thursday night's assault on an Army vehicle in Baramulla district.

Gulmarg terror attack: Two soldiers succumb to injuries, toll rises to four

Two soldiers who were critically wounded in Thursday's terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Gulmarg succumbed to their injuries, raising the death toll in the ambush to four.

Two Army porters died on Thursday while another porter and a soldier were injured.

Terrorists attacked a vehicle of the force six kilometres from tourist hotspot Gulmarg in north Kashmir's Baramulla district, officials said on Thursday.

They had said the terrorists opened fire on the Army vehicle in the Bota Pathri area in the evening when it was headed for the Nagin post in the Afrawat range.

Also Read | ‘Kashmir Pakistan nahi banega’: Farooq Abdullah’s warning after terror attack

Confirming the deaths of the two porters, the officials had said the condition of two of the injured soldiers was critical.

They had said the soldiers in the vehicle opened retaliatory fire when they came under attack.

 

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:25 Oct 2024, 02:56 PM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaLeT, Hizbul, JeM terrorist camp set up in Abbottabad, where Bin Laden was killed. Is Pak Army involved in operations?

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bharat Electronics share price

    270.30
    03:07 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -1.1 (-0.41%)

    Tata Steel share price

    145.60
    03:07 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -3.4 (-2.28%)

    Indusind Bank share price

    1,038.95
    03:07 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -239.95 (-18.76%)

    ITC share price

    482.10
    03:07 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    10.25 (2.17%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Coforge share price

    7,730.00
    03:00 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    31.05 (0.4%)

    Poly Medicure share price

    2,535.95
    02:59 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -39 (-1.51%)

    Radico Khaitan share price

    2,230.35
    03:00 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -63.95 (-2.79%)

    Dixon Technologies (India) share price

    13,882.95
    03:00 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -1181.1 (-7.84%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Glenmark Life Sciences share price

    938.00
    02:59 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -101.4 (-9.76%)

    Dixon Technologies (India) share price

    13,882.95
    03:00 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -1181.1 (-7.84%)

    Hindustan Petroleum Corporation share price

    374.80
    03:00 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -29.85 (-7.38%)

    Elecon Engineering Co share price

    539.70
    02:59 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -42.25 (-7.26%)
    More from Top Losers

    Jammu & Kashmir Bank share price

    99.00
    03:00 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    5.15 (5.49%)

    Laurus Labs share price

    464.35
    03:00 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    18.35 (4.11%)

    Thermax share price

    5,390.65
    02:58 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    212.6 (4.11%)

    Torrent Pharmaceuticals share price

    3,426.30
    03:00 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    109.05 (3.29%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      79,475.00-620.00
      Chennai
      79,481.00-620.00
      Delhi
      79,633.00-620.00
      Kolkata
      79,485.00-620.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.11
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.