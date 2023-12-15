comScore
‘Nothing to do with Congress’: MP Dhiraj Sahu's first reaction after record-setting Odisha IT raids unearth ₹351 crore

After emerging at the centre of India's biggest IT raids, Congress MP Dhiraj Prasad Sahu said that not even a single penny is associated with Congress. He also asked to wait for the Income Tax department's enquiry to conclude

Income Tax Department recovered hundreds of crore of money from premises linked with Congress MP Dhiraj Sahu (Somnath Sen)Premium
After emerging at the centre of India's biggest IT raids recovery, Congress MP Dhiraj Sahu said that the money has nothing to do with Congress or any other political party. He also asked the media to let Income Tax department decide whether the money recovered was black money or not.

"On BJP's allegation of the cash being black money, he says, "I have already said that the money is from the business firms of my family...Let the side of the Income Tax Department come whether it is 'Kaala Dhan' or 'Safed Dhan'. I am not in the business line. The members of my family will answer this...I don't know how people are viewing this but I can confidently say that this money has nothing to do with Congress or any other political party," he told ANI.

 

Published: 15 Dec 2023, 09:40 PM IST
