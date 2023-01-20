LeT leader Abdul Rehman Makki releases video from jail, regret being designated as global terrorist2 min read . 03:07 AM IST
After being included in the list of internationally designated terrorists, deputy leader of Pakistan-based terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) Abdul Rehman Makki released a video on Thursday from a jail in Lahore in which he denied the reports of having any links with terror organizations like Al-Qaeda or Islamic State. He also regretted the decision of UNSC to designate him as global terrorist and said that he was not heard before the decision.
The video was released after UN Security Council's 1267 ISIL (Da'esh) and Al Qaeda Sanctions Committee on Monday added the Makki to the list of designated terrorists. The designation will impose restrictions like assets freeze, travel ban, and arms embargo.
"I believe that the grounds for my listing are based on heresy and disinformation by the Indian government. I never met Osama Bin Laden, Ayman Al-Zawahiri, or Abdullah Azam as alleged by some propaganda reports," Makki said.
He added that the actions of Al-Qaeda and ISIS are totally opposite to his beliefs. "I denounce all kinds of terrorism and violence perpetrated by such groups. I believe in the principal position of the Pakistani government regarding Kashmir…," he said.
Makki regretted the designation by the UN Security Council and said that he was not given any opportunity to be heard. "No due process was followed or information was provided regarding these listings," he added.
He also denied being a faculty member at the Islamic University at Islamabad in the 1980s where the intelligence agencies accuse him of meeting with Al-Qaeda or Afghan commanders.
Makki is the brother-in-law of Hafiz Saeed, the mastermind of the 26/11 attacks on Mumbai in which 10 Pakistan-based LeT terrorists killed more than 160 people including some foreign tourists. In his video, Makki made no mention of the Mumbai attacks.
Hafiz Saeed, Makki, and other people involved in such attacks are currently serving multiple sentences in Pakistan jail in cases of terror financing.
(With inputs from PTI)
