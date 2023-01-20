After being included in the list of internationally designated terrorists, deputy leader of Pakistan-based terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) Abdul Rehman Makki released a video on Thursday from a jail in Lahore in which he denied the reports of having any links with terror organizations like Al-Qaeda or Islamic State. He also regretted the decision of UNSC to designate him as global terrorist and said that he was not heard before the decision.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}