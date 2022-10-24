‘Let me confess…’: Ayushmann Khurrana pens hearty note on Team India's win

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana penned down a heartfelt note on Team India's victory in India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup match on Twitter. He was in the Mumbai-Chandigarh flight when Ravichandran Ashwin scored the winning run.
The actor said that the cricket fanatic pilot deliberately delayed the flight by five minutes, and nobody was complaining about it as the passengers were glued to their mobile phones.
“This story is for my future generations. I watched the final two overs inside the Mumbai-Chandigarh flight just before taking off with the passengers glued to their cell phones. I’m sure the cricket fanatic pilot delayed it deliberately by 5 mins, and nobody was complaining," Khurrana tweeted.
“Pandya and DK got out. Then came in Ashwin. Coolly gauged the wide ball. Well left. Scored the final runs. I’ve never witnessed a collective uproar of applause inside an aircraft. All this was happening while we were full throttle on the runway. Great timing by the flight captain," he further said in a tweet.
Concluding his post, Ayushmann Khurrana expressed his gratitude to Team India and Virat Kohli for bringing Diwali a day early.
He added, “Wish I could record it on my phone. But let me confess, I’m socially awkward doing these things. Also I wanted to live this experience. Thank you team india and Virat for bringing in Diwali a day early. #INDvsPAK."
With this victory, India has two points and leads Group 2. Virat got the 'Man of the Match' for his unbeaten 82 that secured a thrilling win for India.
India asked Pakistan to bat first, and they scored 159/8 runs off 20 overs. Although Shan Masood (52) and Iftikhar Ahmed (51) struck respectable half-centuries, Pakistan continued to lose wickets on a regular basis. Masood and Ahmed's 76-run partnership proved significant for Pakistan.
With the ball, India's Hardik Pandya (3/30) and Arshdeep (3/32) excelled. Shami and Bhuvneshwar also secured a wicket. India was reduced to 31/4 in less than seven overs while chasing 160. The game was then rebuilt by Virat and Hardik, who set up a 113-run stand. Virat finished unbeaten, scoring 82 off 53 balls with six fours and four sixes to lead his team to a four-wicket victory after Pandya was dismissed for 40.
