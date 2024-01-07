‘Let me die in jail’: Naresh Goyal, visibly trembling, tells court; Jet Airways founder missing wife battling cancer
Naresh Goyal, the founder of Jet Airways, expressed hopelessness during a bail hearing in Mumbai, stating he would rather die than be alive in his current situation. He cited his wife's advanced cancer and his daughter's illness as reasons for his despair.
In Mumbai, a special court witnessed Naresh Goyal expressing deep despair during a bail hearing. Accused in a ₹538 crore fraud case with Canara Bank, the founder of Jet Airways conveyed a sense of hopelessness. It’s “better he should die rather than be alive in such a situation", Goyal said with folded hands as reported by PTI.