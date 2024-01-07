In Mumbai, a special court witnessed Naresh Goyal expressing deep despair during a bail hearing. Accused in a ₹538 crore fraud case with Canara Bank, the founder of Jet Airways conveyed a sense of hopelessness. It’s “better he should die rather than be alive in such a situation", Goyal said with folded hands as reported by PTI.

Goyal, in his 70s, also mentioned the health struggles of his wife, Anita, currently struggling with an advanced stage of cancer. He said he badly missed his wife. Goyal mentioned that his daughter was unwell, leaving no one to care for his wife.

He requested the court not to send him to the hospital. He expressed a wish to die in jail. Goyal, nearing 75, stated he had no hope for the future and preferred to meet his end in jail.

The ED arrested Goyal in September 2023, linking him to the alleged bank fraud. He has been in judicial custody at Arthur Road jail since then. During a recent court session, Goyal had requested a personal hearing, which was granted by special judge M G Desphande.

Goyal was visibly trembling in court as he cited his deteriorating health and the inability to receive adequate care in jail. He informed the court about his difficulty in urination, sometimes with blood. He said he was suffering from severe knee pain. He also referred to the lack of timely medical assistance in jail.

Goyal highlighted the challenging and painful process of travelling to J J Hospital for treatment. He also pointed out the difficulty in getting timely medical attention due to long queues at the hospital.

The court acknowledged Goyal's submissions, assuring him of necessary mental and physical health care. The judge instructed Goyal's lawyers to take appropriate steps regarding his health.

Further hearing on January 16

In his bail application, Goyal cited multiple medical conditions and maintained his innocence. The ED has responded to his bail plea, with further hearings scheduled for January 16. The case, under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), originates from a CBI FIR against Jet Airways, Goyal, his wife Anita, and former executives of the now-defunct airline.

It alleges a ₹538-crore fraud at Canara Bank. The bank sanctioned loans worth ₹848.86 crore to Jet Airways, with ₹538.62 crore remaining unpaid.

(With PTI inputs)

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!