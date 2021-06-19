Track legend Milkha Singh passed away on Friday at the age of 91. He had tested positive for COVID-19 in May this year. Harsh Mariwala, chairman of Marico Ltd has expressed condolences on the demise of track legend Milkha Singh.

"To the man who inspired an entire generation & will continue to inspire many, many more after him; thank you. If you're feeling low today or feel like your goals are not within your reach - let Milkha Singh's life be a reminder to keep running towards your dreams," Harsh Mariwala tweeted.

To the man who inspired an entire generation & will continue to inspire many, many more after him; thank you.



If you're feeling low today or feel like your goals are not within your reach - let Milkha Singh's life be a reminder to keep running towards your dreams. https://t.co/I7rjyWn5mD — Harsh Mariwala (@hcmariwala) June 19, 2021





Chairman of Mahindra Group Anand Mahindra also took to Twitter to offer condolences for one of the greatest personalities in India's sporting history.

"How can my generation explain what Milkha Singh meant to us? He wasn’t just an athlete. To a society still suffering the insecurities of post-colonialism he was a sign that we could be the best in the world. Thank you, Milkha Singhji, for giving us that confidence. Om Shanti," Anand Mahindra tweeted.

How can my generation explain what Milkha Singh meant to us?

He wasn’t just an athlete. To a society still suffering the insecurities of post-colonialism he was a sign that we could be the best in the world. Thank you, Milkha Singhji, for giving us that confidence. Om Shanti 🙏🏽 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) June 18, 2021





The former sprinter had tested positive for COVID-19 last month and was in isolation at his home in Chandigarh before he was admitted to the ICU of Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) hospital in Chandigarh.

His wife, Nirmal Milkha Singh succumbed to COVID-19 at the age of 85 on June 13. The legendary athlete was a four-time Asian Games gold-medallist and 1958 Commonwealth Games champion. He was the only Indian athlete to win Gold in the Asian and Commonwealth Championship.

He was awarded the Padma Shri, India's fourth-highest civilian honor, in recognition of his sporting achievements. He is survived by one son and three daughters. His son Jeev Milkha Singh is also a renowned Golfer.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.