‘Let people breathe clean air’: SC rejects BJP MP's plea against firecracker ban in Delhi2 min read . 04:46 PM IST
- The apex court rejected the plea for urgent hearing saying, ‘Let people breathe clean air... spend your money on sweets’
The Supreme Court of India on Thursday declined an urgent hearing on plea challenging the firecracker blanket ban imposed in Delhi till 1 January 2023. The plea for an urgent hearing was filed by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Manoj Tiwari.
The apex court rejected the plea for urgent hearing saying, “Let people breathe clean air... spend your money on sweets".
The Delhi High Court earlier int he day has refused to enetertain a plea challenging the Delhi Pollution Control Committee's (DPCC) complete ban on sale and use of all kinds of firecrackers in the national capital.
Justice Yashwant Varma said that as a similar matter is pending before the Supreme Court, it would not be appropriate for the bench to hear the petition now.
The petitioner Shiva Fireworks and others had moved a petition through advocates Pranjal Kishore and Aman Bansal. The petitioners are engaged in the sale, purchase and storage of green crackers.
Delhi Environment Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Gopal Rai on Wednesday said that the Delhi government has banned the production, storage, sale, and bursting of crackers this year as well with fines and jail terms in case of violation.
While addressing a press conference, Rai said "This year as well, there is a ban on production, sale, storage and bursting of crackers."
"Sale or storage of firecrackers in Delhi can be punished with a fine of ₹ 5,000 and/or imprisonment for three years," he said.
"Strict action will be taken against those who burst crackers till Diwali. Under section 268 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), there is a provision of a fine of ₹ 200 and/or jail for 6 months against those who burst crackers," he further said.
The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) on 14 September 2022 issued an order directing for a complete ban on the manufacturing, storage, sale and bursting of firecracker in NCT of Delhi till 1 January 2023.
The DPCC order stated that "There will be a "Complete Ban" on all kinds of firecrackers onmanufacturing, storage, selling (including delivery through online marketing platforms) and bursting upto January 1, 2023 in the territory of NCT of Delhi."
