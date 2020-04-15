Let's focus on covid-19 fight, says India amid reports of US halting fund to WHO

NEW DELHI: Amid reports of the US President Donald Trump halting funding to the World Health Organisation (WHO) for its seeming failure to warn countries about the risks posed by novel coronavirus, India on Wednesday said it would be best to focus on efforts to contain the pandemic.

“At present, our efforts and attention are fully focused on dealing with the #COVID-19 pandemic. Once the world has addressed this crisis, we can revisit this question," a person familiar with the matter said.

On Tuesday, Trump said if the WHO had acted appropriately, he could have instituted a travel ban on people coming from China sooner – lessening the impact of the covid-19 pandemic on the US.

The US is now the worst affected country due to the pandemic with almost 610,000 cases so far and more than 26,000 deaths. The second worst affected country is Spain with almost 175,000 cases of covid-19 and more than 18,000 deaths according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University’s covid-19 live tracker. The disease first surfaced in China in December. Critics of Trump said that the president was slow to realize the impact of the pandemic spread and the administration put in measures only much later.

According to Trump, the US funds $400 million to $500 million to the WHO each year while China "contributes roughly $40 million."

"Had the WHO done its job to get medical experts into China to objectively assess the situation on the ground and to call out China's lack of transparency, the outbreak could have been contained at its source with very little death," Trump has been quoted as saying by news reports.

According to the president, the WHO made a "dangerous and costly" decision to oppose travel restrictions from China.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in an interview to Fox News echoed Trump's criticism of the WHO.

"We need answers to these questions, we need transparency and we need the World Health Organization to do its job, to perform its primary function, which is to make sure that the world has accurate, timely, effective, real information about what's going on in the global health space, and they didn't get that done here," Pompeo said, according to transcript provided by the US State Department.

In recent weeks, WHO and its head Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, an Ethiopian microbiologist, have been at the receiving end of criticism for not sounding the alert quick enough on covid-19, allegedly at the behest of China.

At a meeting of G-20 leaders through video link last month, Indian prime minister Narendra Modi had called for the strengthening and reforming of the WHO which he said was “based on the last century’s model," according to a second person familiar with the matter. Modi had also said that the WHO was “not as effective as it could have been," in dealing with the covid-19 challenge, the second person cited above had added.

