All-party meet on Afghanistan: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday briefed the floor leaders of all political parties on the Afghanistan situation. He said India undertook evacuation operations in extremely difficult conditions especially at the airport. “Our immediate concern and task is evacuation and long term interest is the friendship for the Afghan people," he said.

When asked about government's approach towards Taliban, the foreign minister said: “Situation in Afghanistan has not settled, let it settle down".

Earlier, officials had said that they would wait and watch how Taliban regime conducts itself. They also said that they would also see how democratic countries move foreword on recognising Taliban regime.

Today, 37 leaders from 31 parties attended the all party meet on Afghanistan.

Following the meeting, Jaishankar said: “There is longstanding national sentiment on Afghanistan. Therefore there is national concern now at developments. We are gathered with a national spirit."

“Our strong friendship with the people of Afghanistan is reflected in the more than 500 projects we have there. This friendship will continue to guide us. India’s footprint and activities naturally keep in mind the ongoing changes," he said.

The minister further said that government was strongly committed to ensuring full evacuation as soon as possible, and was doing everything to bring back Indians from Afghanistan.

“Under Operation 'Devi Shakti', we have done 6 evacuation flights. We have brought back most of the Indians but not all of them as some of them couldn't make it for the flight yesterday. We will definitely try and bring out everybody. We have also brought out some Afghan citizens," S Jaishankar said.

Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge said that leaders raised the issue of a female (Afghan) diplomat who was deported. "They (government) said that they made a mistake, it won't be repeated and they will look into the matter," Kharge said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.