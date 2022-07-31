LeT terrorist held in Kashmir's Aloosa, threat on Amarnath Yatra averted

A Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist was apprehended in the higher reaches of Aloosa forest during an operation, informed the Indian Army, averting a 'major disruption' during Amarnath Yatra
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
SRINAGAR :A major threat over the Amarnath Yatra was averted after a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist was apprehended in the higher reaches of Aloosa forest during a joint operation by 26 Assam Rifles, Jammu and Kashmir Police and the CRPF.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
SRINAGAR :A major threat over the Amarnath Yatra was averted after a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist was apprehended in the higher reaches of Aloosa forest during a joint operation by 26 Assam Rifles, Jammu and Kashmir Police and the CRPF.
"A specific input was received from Jammu and Kashmir and Army Intelligence Unit regarding the presence of two suspected terrorists in Gen Area Aloosa Forest. A joint operation led by 26 Assam Rifles, JKP and CRPF was launched on 30 July. During a search of higher reaches in Aloosa forest, a suspected area was identified. The area was cordoned with extreme caution," said the Indian Army.
"A specific input was received from Jammu and Kashmir and Army Intelligence Unit regarding the presence of two suspected terrorists in Gen Area Aloosa Forest. A joint operation led by 26 Assam Rifles, JKP and CRPF was launched on 30 July. During a search of higher reaches in Aloosa forest, a suspected area was identified. The area was cordoned with extreme caution," said the Indian Army.
A suspected terrorist was seen and surrounded from all sides and apprehended during the search of the area. War-like stores were recovered from him, added the Army.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
A suspected terrorist was seen and surrounded from all sides and apprehended during the search of the area. War-like stores were recovered from him, added the Army.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
As per sources, the terrorist belonged to Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and his aim was to cause "major disruption during Amarnath Yatra". He was planning to carry out attacks on Security Forces in the coming days.
As per sources, the terrorist belonged to Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and his aim was to cause "major disruption during Amarnath Yatra". He was planning to carry out attacks on Security Forces in the coming days.
The Army stated that Pakistan is making desperate attempts to cause fear and panic amongst the locals by disturbing the prevailing peace and normalcy in the valley. All efforts will be made by the security forces to deny terrorists any space to operate freely.
The Army stated that Pakistan is making desperate attempts to cause fear and panic amongst the locals by disturbing the prevailing peace and normalcy in the valley. All efforts will be made by the security forces to deny terrorists any space to operate freely.
By apprehending one, hardcore LeT a major incident has been averted, added the Army.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
By apprehending one, hardcore LeT a major incident has been averted, added the Army.