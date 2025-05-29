LeT terrorists Irfan Bashir, Uzair Salam surrender in J&K's Shopian

Two terrorists, identified as Irfan Bashir and Uzair Salam, surrendered following an operation launched by security forces in the Baskuchan area of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday.

They are two hybrid terrorists associated with terrorist organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) , news agency PTI reported.

They surrendered after a joint operation was launched by the Special Operations Group (SOG) Shopian, 44 Rashtriya Rifles, and 178 Battalion CRPF based on a specific input.

The forces also recovered various arms and ammunitions from their pocession including two AK-56 rifles, four magazines, 102 rounds of 7.62x39mm ammunition, two hand grenades, two pouches.

Police registered an FIR, and further investigation is underway to probe their links and activities.

Earlier on May 16, VK Birdi, Inspector General of Police for Kashmir Zone, said that six terrorists were neutralised in Jammu and Kashmir under two separate operations in Kelar, Shopian and Tral conducted by the Indian Army in coordination with Jammu and Kashmir Police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

“In the wake of heightened terror activities in Kashmir Valley, all the security forces deployed here reviewed their strategies. Following this review, there was an intensified focus on operations,” the IGP Kashmir was quoted by PTI as saying.

“On the basis of this intensified focus and coordination, we conducted two successful operations in the last 48 hours during which we had significant achievement,” he added.

The official said, “These two operations were conducted in the Kelar in Shopian and Tral areas, which resulted in the neutralisation of a total of six terrorists. We are committed to finish the terror ecosystem in Kashmir Valley.”