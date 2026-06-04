‘Let them do their job…’: Shivakumar reacts to Mekedatu dam project row with Tamil Nadu. What is the issue?

Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Thursday criticised the Tamil Nadu government over the long-standing dispute regarding the Mekedatu dam project on the Cauvery river between the two states.

Shivakumar remarked that each side would carry out its respective responsibilities, saying Karnataka would proceed with its work while Tamil Nadu would do the same.

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Earlier on May 26, Shivakumar welcomed the Supreme Court's decision to dismiss the review petition filed by the Tamil Nadu government regarding the Mekedatu project across the Cauvery River.

He said the state is already in the process of submitting a revised Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the project.

What is the Mekedatu dam project row? The Mekedatu project is a multipurpose scheme proposed by Karnataka that aims to provide drinking water and generate power. It involves constructing a balancing reservoir near Kanakapura in the Ramanagara district, which has now been renamed the Bengaluru South district.

Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Keralam and Puducherry have a long-standing dispute over the Cauvery River water, with the proposed Mekedatu dam being a new chapter in the conflict between the two bordering states.

Tamil Nadu has been opposing the project, raising apprehensions that the state would be affected if the project takes shape.

The project, once completed, is aimed at ensuring drinking water to Bengaluru and neighbouring areas (4.75 tmcft); it can also generate 400 MW power, according to officials.

TN BJP slams TVK for offering RS seat to Cong Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu BJP slammed the ruling TVK on Thursday for allegedly mortgaging the state's rights on the Mekedatu dam project issue by offering the lone Rajya Sabha seat from the state to the grand old party.

To cover up the internal factional fights within the Congress party, Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar is deliberately and systematically igniting the Mekedatu issue, creating unnecessary tensions between the two states, BJP chief spokesperson Narayanan Thirupathy said, PTI reported.

“Despite knowing this, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay has not condemned the Karnataka Congress government till date. This is a massive betrayal committed against Tamil Nadu,” he added.

Also Read | Will not trouble you: Shivakumar tells Tamil Nadu over Mekedatu project row

Instead of severing ties with the Congress party that has announced to build a dam at Mekedatu that would affect Tamil Nadu, the TVK handing over a Rajya Sabha seat to the grand old party clearly exposed the obsession of Vijay, who is desperate to cling to power with Congress's support, the BJP leader said.

Also Read | CM Vijay meets PM Modi, visits TN House on his first official visit to Delhi

Earlier, on June 1, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay held detailed discussions with water management and legal experts regarding Karnataka’s proposed foundation-laying ceremony for the dam across the Cauvery river.

The state maintained that the project violates Supreme Court rulings and had already filed petitions opposing it on November 30, 2028 and June 7, 2022.

Officials further noted that during a Supreme Court hearing on November 13, 2025, the court did not grant approval for the project, observing that it remained at a preliminary stage.

The court also indicated that the Central Water Commission would need to assess whether the project aligns with earlier judgments, after which related cases were closed.

Tamil Nadu subsequently filed a review petition on December 11, 2025, which was considered in chambers by the Supreme Court during the previous regime. However, the petition has now been dismissed by the apex court.