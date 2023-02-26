Let us ensure that India’s regulatory systems are best in the world: Mandaviya
Mandaviya underlines the focus of the deliberative forum, various agencies across the Centre and states, public-private divide form important components of ensuring that pharmaceuticals manufactured in the country and consumed by domestic and international consumers are of the highest quality and adhere to standard global manufacturing protocols
NEW DELHI : It is of critical importance to ensure that the drug regulatory mechanisms of the country are of impeccable standards which are sustained over time and space, said Union Minister of Health and Chemicals & Fertilizers Mansukh Mandaviya while addressing two days Chintan Shivir on “Drugs: Quality Regulations & Enforcement" in Hyderabad on Sunday.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×