Let us ensure that India’s regulatory systems are best in the world: Mandaviya

NEW DELHI : It is of critical importance to ensure that the drug regulatory mechanisms of the country are of impeccable standards which are sustained over time and space, said Union Minister of Health and Chemicals & Fertilizers Mansukh Mandaviya while addressing two days Chintan Shivir on “Drugs: Quality Regulations & Enforcement" in Hyderabad on Sunday.

The Chintan Shivir is organised by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) in collaboration with the Department of Pharmaceuticals (DoP) bringing all States/UTs Drug Controllers, Industry associations etc. on a common platform.

The participants at the conclave are brainstorming on various facets of producing a sturdy and resilient regulatory system.

These include sessions on building of trust and confidence on quality of drugs in the domestic and global market; review predictability; transparency & accountability in the regulation of quality of drugs; effective enforcement of quality, safety and efficacy at the field level; ensuring compliance to Indian pharmacopeia & standards; to develop robust network for pharmacovigilance and materiovigilance programs; creation of a unified IT platform for all regulatory activities; to assess regulatory capacity across the States and Centre along with to promote ‘ease of doing business’; and capacity building at the level of the States and National Regulators for regulation of pharmaceuticals and medical devices.

Mandaviya underlined the focus of the deliberative forum, “Various agencies across the Centre and states, public-private divide form important components of ensuring that pharmaceuticals manufactured in the country and consumed by domestic and international consumers are of the highest quality and adhere to standard global manufacturing protocols. This will ensure that India’s fame as “Pharmacy of the World" is upheld and we provide pharma products of the highest quality to the consumers".

The union health minister highlighted that “It is of critical importance to ensure that the regulatory mechanisms of the country are of impeccable standards which are sustained over time and space. This is possible when the Central Ministries and state bodies work in a spirit of cooperative federalism, building on the strengths of one another and working jointly to remove loopholes in the regulatory systems".

Mandaviya urge all the stakeholders to steadfastly work towards making the Indian drugs regulatory system among the best in the world, which could be emulated by other countries.