Let’s be ‘extremely alert’ and move forward: Novartis CEO Vasant Narasimhan on COVID-19 pandemic2 min read . Updated: 11 Nov 2022, 08:55 PM IST
Novartis CEO Vasant Narasimhan was asked if the COVID-19 pandemic was over.
On November 11, Novartis CEO Vasant Narasimhan spoke about the need for people to be vigilant against the risk of catastrophic events like the COVID-19 pandemic while also allowing society to advance and function normally. He was speaking on Day 4 of the 20th Hindustan Times Leadership Summit (HTLS). Narasimhan was asked if the pandemic was over.