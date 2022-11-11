On November 11, Novartis CEO Vasant Narasimhan spoke about the need for people to be vigilant against the risk of catastrophic events like the COVID-19 pandemic while also allowing society to advance and function normally. He was speaking on Day 4 of the 20th Hindustan Times Leadership Summit (HTLS). Narasimhan was asked if the pandemic was over.

“These viruses tend to move to endemicity where they adapt to the human body and the human body adapts to the virus… but the human immunity system is improving. We have to be extremely alert to the possibility of the extreme happening but also let society move forward, and let society function normally," Narasimhan said.

Narasimhan stated that new technology had the potential to change how medicine affected Asians in relation to the effects of COVID-19. mRNA vaccines are becoming popular across the world. To make such discoveries, one must devote a lot of time and money to science, he added.

Investments in these kinds of situations, like pandemics and swine flu, are very difficult to keep up. Following the Covid-19 innovation, a lot of businesses have emerged. Most likely, though, more needs to be done, said the Novartis CEO.

According to Narasimhan, tThe Covid vaccine provided the biggest lesson in how quickly industries and regulators moved. The ability to diagnose early is crucial when it comes to access to medications, he said.

In many cases, especially in middle- and low-income nations, the diagnosis of patients was far too late, he said while saying that the most crucial thing to do would be to develop the skill to identify early.

The year 2018 saw Narasimhan take over as CEO of Novartis. Since then, the company has undergone a strategic and cultural transformation. His goal is to create a specialised pharmaceutical company with unrestricted access to medicine and technological leadership in R&D and data science. He is the CEO of a company that, in 2021, provided medications to 766 million patients while employing more than 108,000 people globally.