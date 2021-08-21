Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday greeted the nation on the eve of Raksha Bandhan. He said Raksha Bandhan reaffirms the strong bond of love and affection between brothers and sisters in our society.

“The relationship between a brother and a sister is very special and the festival of Raksha Bandhan honours this exceptional bond, which is founded on love, mutual respect, and compassion," he added.

“The festival also reminds us of the high place traditionally accorded to women in our society. On this occasion, let us rededicate ourselves to upholding the dignity and respect of women in our country," Naidu said.

He extended his heartiest wishes to citizens of the country on the auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

