'Let's do push-ups!' Indian Navy chief works out with young NDA cadets

Giving a serious competition to young cadets, the Chief of Naval Staff, Admiral Karambir Singh was seen performing push-ups at the Passing Out Parade of the 140th batch of the National Defence Academy (NDA) on Saturday.

The pictures of the Navy chief doing push-ups with cadets soon went viral on social media, wowing netizens.

The CNS, who was at the NDA at Khadakwasla in Pune to review the passing-out parade of its 140th course, met the Hunter Squadron.

The Chief of Naval Staff, Admiral Karambir Singh doing Squadron Type Push Ups at NDA. Giving serious competition to the young cadets! #FitnessGoals pic.twitter.com/tniHbU2BEc — PRO Udhampur, Ministry of Defence (@proudhampur) May 28, 2021

Subsequently, he asked the cadets to get down on their knees and perform push-ups.

When the cadets asked how man should they do, Admiral Karambir Singh said, "As many".

Soon all the cadets of the Hunter Squadron, as well as the Navy Chief, laid their faces on the floor and performed push-ups.

Lieutenant General Kanwal Jeet Singh Dhillon lauded the Navy Chief and tweeted, "A Leader is always there leading from the front".

Admiral Karambir Singh, Chief of the Naval Staff is chief guest for POP tomorrow. He went to Hunter Sqn & said “let’s do push-ups!.

To his question of “how many? CSM answered “As many



So a serving 4 star Admiral, in uniform, gets down to do pushups with his Sqn!!



Jai Hind 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/WI3sSlB4wG — KJS DHILLON🇮🇳 (@Tiny_Dhillon) May 28, 2021





Later, Singh called for the "jointness" of three defence forces, saying that it is far more important in today's changing nature of war than it was in the past.

"Traditions, identity, uniforms, and customs of each service matter as do the requirements generated by the distinctiverole of the three services. But jointness in the armed forces is paramount for more synergised and effective application of force in today's complex battlefield," he added.

NDA has been a symbol of jointness for 72 years. Its existence enforces the core values of jointmanship, which are the founding principles of the academy, Singh said.

"All of you must remember that no matter how future warfare evolves, few personal abilities and attributes remain key for effective leadership. Leadership, as you know the essence of the officer...," he said in his address to the cadets.

Admiral Singh is an alumnus of the NDA's 56th course.

