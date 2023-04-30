'Let's go for a run': Former Karnataka CM has a new challenge for PM Modi ahead of polls2 min read . Updated: 30 Apr 2023, 05:40 PM IST
The challenge is seen as a response to PM Modi's veiled attack on Siddaramaiah where he said that the Congress leader is asking for votes in the name of retirement
Karnataka Congress leader and former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday challenged Prime Minister Narendra and asked if he could run with him. The challenge is seen as a response to PM Modi's veiled attack on Siddaramaiah where he said that the Congress leader is asking for votes in the name of retirement. The development comes as the elections to Karnataka state assembly are just days away.
