Karnataka Congress leader and former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday challenged Prime Minister Narendra and asked if he could run with him. The challenge is seen as a response to PM Modi's veiled attack on Siddaramaiah where he said that the Congress leader is asking for votes in the name of retirement. The development comes as the elections to Karnataka state assembly are just days away.

“Did you, Mr @narendramodi, remove @BSYBJP as CM because he was tired? And then you begged him to campaign for you in the elections. Let us, you & me, go for a run & see who is tired. I will serve my people till my last breath," Siddaramaiah said in the tweet and also shared a video of him and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi running during the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Did you, Mr @narendramodi, remove @BSYBJP as CM because he was tired? And then you begged him to campaign for you in the elections.



Let us, you & me, go for a run & see who is tired.



I will serve my people till my last breath.. pic.twitter.com/LruDlshnDm — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) April 30, 2023

Earlier, Siddaramaiah announced that 2023 will be his last election and that he will retire from active electoral politics after the state elections.

Taking a jibe at the announcement of retirement, PM Modi said, “A few Congress leaders are seeking votes on sympathy. They are saying that this will be their last election and they will retire after the elections. But the voters will choose young and energetic BJP candidates only."

During his address, PM Modi also responded to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's “poisonous snake" remarks and invoked Lord Eeshwar. He affirmed that the people of this country are as equal as Lord Eeshwar to him and the snake stays on the neck of Lord Eeshwar.

“My government has been working hard to make a strong nation and eradicate corruption from its roots and the Congress is not liking it. In return, they are calling me a ‘poisonous snake.’ Let me tell you today, a snake stays on the neck of Lord Eeshwar. The people of this country are as equal as the Lord Eeshwar to me, and I am their snake who stays with them. The people of Karnataka will give Congress a befitting reply on May 13."

Read More: Karnataka polls: Pre-poll survey shows clear win for Congress; BJP calls it ‘bogus’