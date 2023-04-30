“My government has been working hard to make a strong nation and eradicate corruption from its roots and the Congress is not liking it. In return, they are calling me a ‘poisonous snake.’ Let me tell you today, a snake stays on the neck of Lord Eeshwar. The people of this country are as equal as the Lord Eeshwar to me, and I am their snake who stays with them. The people of Karnataka will give Congress a befitting reply on May 13."

