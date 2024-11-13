’Let’s rediscover magic in our country’: Rahul Gandhi tries Kerala’s longest zipline in Wayanad to boost tourism | Video

  • In a bid to boost tourism in landslide-hit Wayanad, Rahul Gandhi experiences Kerala's longest zipline while campaigning for his sister Priyanka. The Congress leader said that Priyanka and he has taken it up as a mission to make the hill constituency a top destination in the state.

Updated13 Nov 2024, 05:26 PM IST
Rahul Gandhi trying Kerala’s longest zipline in Wayanad.
Rahul Gandhi trying Kerala’s longest zipline in Wayanad.

In order to boost tourism in landslide-hit Wayanad, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tried Kerala’s longest zipline while he was on sister Priyanka Gandhi's campaign trail, on Tuesday.

Wearing a ‘I love Wayanad’ t-shirt, Gandhi tried the zipline just a day before polling in the hill constituency from where his sister Priyanka is contesting the bypoll which was necessitated after he vacated the seat as he also won from the Rae Bareli constituency.

“I had the chance to connect with some truly inspiring locals. Despite the recent challenges, they’re not giving up. They’ve built incredible attractions here—the largest giant swing in South India, a drop tower, and a thrilling zipline—all to show visitors that Wayanad is as stunning and safe as ever. I even tried the zipline myself, and I loved every second of it,” said Gandhi.

The Leader of Opposition highlighted that the reality is tough as the recent landslide has left tourism hanging by a thread, and livelihoods are really suffering—from shopkeepers to homestay owners and the adventure park team, everyone is working hard just to keep things going.

"Hearing their stories, I felt both deep concern for their struggles and immense admiration for their resilience." This is more than politics for me; the people of Wayanad have truly won a place in my heart."

Gandhi added that Priyanka and he has taken it up as a mission to make Wayanad a top destination in Kerala.

“Wayanad embodies the best of India—breathtaking landscapes, vibrant culture, and unmatched resilience. Let’s rediscover the magic within our own country and show the world what India has to offer. For the people of Wayanad, I’m here, now and always," said the Congress leader.

Earlier in the day, Gandhi took to social media to urge Wayanad voters to back Priyanka Gandhi in the ongoing Lok Sabha bye-election.

 

"I'm reaching out to my family in Wayanad--this election, my sister Priyanka Gandhi is ready to be your voice in Parliament. She will be more than just a representative--she will be your sister, your daughter, and your advocate. I am confident she will help unlock Wayanad's full potential. I urge all of you to come out, vote, and support her. Let's ensure a resounding victory together!," said Rahul in a post on X.

First Published:13 Nov 2024, 05:26 PM IST
