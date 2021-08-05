Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has accused LG Anil Baijal of holding "parallel" meetings with officials "behind the back" of his Aam Aadmi Party-led Delhi government. CM Kejriwal said Baijal's “parallel" meeting with officers was unconstitutional and asked Baijal to avoid holding such direct meetings with officials.

Kejriwal's remarks came in response to a tweet by Lt Governor Baijal sharing details of a Covid review and preparedness meeting held by him along with top Delhi officials, including Chief Secretary Vijay Dev.

It is against Constitution n SC CB judgement to hold such parallel meetings behind the back of elected govt.



We r a democracy. People hv elected a Council of Ministers. If u have any Qs, pl ask ur ministers. Avoid holding direct meetings wid officers



Lets respect democracy, Sir https://t.co/SQCkHRNyt4 — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) August 4, 2021





Apart from the chief secretary, senior officers such as the additional chief secretary (home and health), divisional commissioner and secretary (health) were also present in Baijal's meeting.

Baijal advised the Health department officers to commission oxygen production and storage facilities by August 30, arrange medicines stocks for Covid and black fungus and ramp up targeted testing, in view of a possible third wave of the viral infection.

Last month, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia also raised the issue of Baijal holding meetings with senior Delhi officers over issues, he claimed, was under the jurisdiction of the elected Aam Aadmi Party government.

The deputy chief minister, whose AAP government is mired in a long-running power tussle with the Centre-appointed LG, had urged Baijal to desist from such actions.

In reply, Baijal had asserted that he was working within the ambit of Constitutional provisions and Supreme Court order, rebutting the charge of him encroaching upon the jurisdiction of the elected government in Delhi.

In his letter to Sisodia, Baijal had rejected as "baseless, lacking facts and evidence" the latter's charges of him holding meetings with bureaucrats and instructing them about works that fall under the purview of the elected government.

The latest round of tussle that started with the Home Ministry notifying GNCTD (Amendment) Act, 2021, in April empowering the LG as effective in-charge of Delhi, has also seen him differing with the AAP dispensation over the appointment of special prosecutors in cases related to the 2020 Delhi riots and violence and vandalism on Republic Day in the city this year.

(With PTI inputs)

