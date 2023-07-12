comScore
'Let's work together…': Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal writes to Amit Shah as Yamuna flooding threat looms
'Let's work together…': Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal writes to Amit Shah as Yamuna flooding threat looms

 1 min read 12 Jul 2023, 04:14 PM IST Anwesha Mitra

Delhi CM Kejriwal has urged the Centre to intervene as Yamuna water continues to rise, stating that a flood ahead of the G20 summit would send a bad message to the world.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal during the press conference after the emergency meeting on Yamuna Flood situation. (Photo: Raj K Raj/ Hindustan Times)Premium
As the Yamuna water continues to rise, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has urged the Centre to intervene. The CM wrote to Home Minister Amit Shah nothing that news of a flood “won't send good message" to the world ahead of the G20 summit. Earlier on Wednesday the AAP chief had called an emergency meeting to take stock of the situation. 

“Limited quantity of water should be released from Hathnikund, so that the water level of Yamuna does not increase further. G20 summit is to be held in Delhi so if flood happens in Delhi, it won't send a good message to the world," urged Kejriwal on Wednesday.

Water in Yamuna had breached the danger-level mark on Sunday. It breached a 44-year record on Wednesday afternoon, reaching 207.55 metres by 1 pm.

Meanwhile the Delhi Police has imposed Section 144 in flood-prone areas as a preventive measure. Evacuations from low-lying areas had begun earlier this week and all police stations have been put on alert.

"Going with present situation, two police stations located in flood-prone areas in North East Delhi have been ordered to shift to higher floors and other police stations in the vicinity have been intructed to be on alert as Yamuna River has breached the danger level and the water level continues to rise," an official told PTI.

Delhi government has already evacuated people living in low-lying areas and shifted them to safer places at higher altitude. Police personnel and Civil Defence Volunteers at such locations and advisories are being issued to people to keep away from the river. 2500 tents have been set up in 6 districts of the national capital to which people are being shifted.

(With inputs from agencies)

Updated: 12 Jul 2023, 04:15 PM IST
