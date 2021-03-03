Home >News >India >Letter taking responsibility for car near Ambani's house seems to be a hoax
1 min read.Updated: 03 Mar 2021, 12:36 AM ISTPTI
The letter, posted on messaging app Telegram on Sunday, also demanded payment in cryptocurrency and provided a link to a webpage for depositing it.
On the same evening, another letter posted by a group claiming to be the `real' Jaish Ul Hind said it had not posted the first message
A letter in the name of `Jaish Ul Hind' claiming responsibility for parking a vehicle with explosives near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's house here appears to be a hoax, the Mumbai police said on Tuesday.
