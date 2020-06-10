NEW DELHI: Senior advocate Ashwani Kumar has written a letter to Chief Justice of India, SA Bobde, seeking suo motu cognizance of various reports highlighting that coronavirus patients are being ill-treated and dead bodies manhandled.

The letter dated 8 June underlines the case of “grave infractions of the citizens’ right to die with dignity." Referring to major landmark cases of the Supreme Court (SC) and different high courts, Kumar said various judgments have declared that the right to die with dignity and right to decent burial/cremation is fundamental.

The letter also mentions details of a covid-19 patient chained to a bed in Madhya Pradesh hospital, with photographs. Another incident where a dead body was thrown into a pit for burial in Puducherry is included in the letter. Raising his concerns, Kumar said such incidents are not only shocking but are against the country's constitutional values, where human dignity is a non-negotiable constitutional right.

Kumar also claimed that the right to die with dignity was violated as reports suggest that bodies of dead patients are piling up in hospitals and mortuaries.

In the letter, Kumar sought directions to protect the citizens' right to die with dignity, stating that it is the duty of the court to ensure that the declared laws are enforced and implemented.

