The Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) on Saturday decided to clamp new restrictions in the city from 28 June under the "level 3" of unlocking amid concerns over the Delta Plus variant of Covid-19.

The Delta Plus variant is currently a variant of concern and therefore Nagpur District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has decided to clamp more restrictions in various activities by implementing the level 3 curbs in the city with effect from Monday, the notification read.

This came a day after the Maharashtra government announced to tighten the Covid-19 curbs following the death of an 80-year-old Ratnagiri resident from Delta plus variant.

With the new curbs kicking in, let's take a look at what's allowed and what's not:

Daily timings of the shops selling essential and non-essential items will be reduced by four hours till 4 pm.

Malls, theatres and multiplexes will remain closed.

Non-essential shops and establishments will remain closed on weekends, according to the order issued by Nagpur Municipal Commissioner Radhakrishnan B.

All essential and non-essential shops will be allowed to operate till 4 pm while malls, theatres and multiplexes (allowed to operate with the 50% capacity) will remain closed.

Besides, gatherings (social/cultural/entertainment) and marriages are allowed with 50% capacity of the hall or 50 persons whichever is less till 4 pm.

A maximum of 20 people is allowed to attend a funeral.

Salons, beauty care and wellness centres will operate till 4 pm.

E-commerce services are allowed to operate regularly, it said.

"Inter-district travel either by private cars/taxis/buses is made regular except if moving to (areas under) level 5, wherein e-pass will be required.

Religious places and swimming pools will also remain closed along with coaching classes," as per the order.

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope had earlier said that 21 cases of the Delta plus variant of coronavirus were found in the state, including the highest nine cases in Ratnagiri, seven in Jalgaon, two in Mumbai, and one case each in Palghar, Thane and Sindhudurg districts.

