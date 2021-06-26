Daily timings of the shops selling essential and non-essential items will be reduced by four hours till 4 pm.

Malls, theatres and multiplexes will remain closed.

Non-essential shops and establishments will remain closed on weekends, according to the order issued by Nagpur Municipal Commissioner Radhakrishnan B.

All essential and non-essential shops will be allowed to operate till 4 pm while malls, theatres and multiplexes (allowed to operate with the 50% capacity) will remain closed.

Besides, gatherings (social/cultural/entertainment) and marriages are allowed with 50% capacity of the hall or 50 persons whichever is less till 4 pm.

A maximum of 20 people is allowed to attend a funeral.

Salons, beauty care and wellness centres will operate till 4 pm.

E-commerce services are allowed to operate regularly, it said.

"Inter-district travel either by private cars/taxis/buses is made regular except if moving to (areas under) level 5, wherein e-pass will be required.

Religious places and swimming pools will also remain closed along with coaching classes," as per the order.

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope had earlier said that 21 cases of the Delta plus variant of coronavirus were found in the state, including the highest nine cases in Ratnagiri, seven in Jalgaon, two in Mumbai, and one case each in Palghar, Thane and Sindhudurg districts.