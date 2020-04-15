Leveraging lockdown for mindset reset: Modi nudges his way to have people comply

NEW DELHI: From penalising spitting in public spaces to banning sale of gutkas and encouraging use of staircase for climbing, India’s 40 days lockdown to prevent the pandemic has paved the way for the nation’s mindset reset.

From switching off lights and lighting candles, diyas, torches, and mobile flashlights; to clap, blow conch or ring bells, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has dipped into the public goodwill that had brought him back to power in 2019 with a greater majority than before to urge Indians to do so.

While allowing select public activities across states from 20 April, the national directives for covid-19 management stated “spitting in public spaces shall be punishable with fine" along with “strict ban on sale of liquor, gutka, tobacco, etc."

These measures have not been tried on this scale for 1.3 billion people in a democratic country and come in the backdrop of the government’ nudge initiatives as India emerges as the best example of the use of behavioural economics to achieve public good.

The government has been toying with a raft of new ideas in the arena of economic policy-making, including unorthodox proposals such as tapping behavioural economics.

Chewing tobacco products, paan masala and areca nut increases the production of saliva followed by a very strong urge to spit, said a report by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and the health department.

The second annexure, titled ‘Standard operating procedure for social distancing for offices, workplace, factories and establishments’, stated “use of staircase for climbing should be encouraged."

While elevators and lifts increase the chances of the spread of coronavirus due to the enclosed space, using staircase will also help in keeping healthy and fit.

The NDA government is looking at how insights from behavioural economics can help design impactful public policy. It is of the view that how such insights can help the state steer people to make the right choices without depriving them of the choices they have, as people tend to stick with the default options among a set of choices.

States and union territories have the authority under the Epidemic Diseases Act,1897, the Disaster Management Act, 2005, and various provisions of the Indian Penal Code 1860 and the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPc) to deal with covid-19.

India has been in a lockdown since 25 March. Only essential services are allowed to function, because of which businesses have shut down and the economy has almost ground to a halt.

India will remain under lockdown until 3 May, Modi announced on Tuesday, extending prohibitory measures by another 19 days. The PM also said, from 20 April, based on extensive scrutiny, a conditional withdrawal of the lockdown will be permitted in areas where the spread has either been contained or prevented.

Acknowledging the sacrifices made by the citizens, the PM said there will be a greater focus on the hotspots, including those where infection rate could escalate.





