Levi's new ad campaign featuring actor Deepika Padukone has gone viral within a day of its launch.

Uploaded on the brand's official YouTube channel on 26 February, the one-minute video has garnered more than 4.5 million views so far.

The ad campaign aims to inspire a culture of sisterhood and celebrates individuality through self-expression.

The campaign with the tag line, ‘When you take a step, we all move’, features Padukone along with a band of women who break stereotypes while following their passions in life.

It shows women motorcycling, drumming, dancing and simply claiming their space.

The brain child of advertising agency Spring Marketing Capital, the commercial is set to the tunes of the 1980's classic song Koi yahan nache nache from movie Disco Dancer.

As part of the montage, the film features Padukone alongside women from everyday walks-of-life, dreaming, believing and taking each step with confidence to live their next big thing.

As each woman finds confidence and comfort in expressing their fearless pursuits, it inspires people around her to join in and move with her.

Saikot Das, marketing director–South Asia, Middle East & North Africa at Levi Strauss & Co, said ‘‘The campaign is an ode to the collective movement of women who are moving ahead with strength and shaping a massive cultural change. Through our campaign, we believe we’ll be able to establish a strong connect with our consumers, influence and accelerate the women’s business, further strengthening our leadership in the market.’’

The brand plans to roll out the campaign across print, broadcast, and digital mediums.

"Levi's, as a brand, is built around culture, people and music. We have to build this campaign around these factors while celebrating the strength of the collective. Just like Deepika exudes power and confidence, we selected real women who have been acing their line of work. For instance, Aarifah Rebello is a drummer who features in the video among many other inspiring women," said Ajay Ram, design partner, Spring Marketing Capital.

Levi’s has been running women empowerment programmes such as the HER project and platforms such as 'I Shape My World', which talk about body positivity, gender equality and self expression.

The brand is also an active contributor to dialogue around inclusivity.

