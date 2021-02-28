Saikot Das, marketing director–South Asia, Middle East & North Africa at Levi Strauss & Co, said ‘‘The campaign is an ode to the collective movement of women who are moving ahead with strength and shaping a massive cultural change. Through our campaign, we believe we’ll be able to establish a strong connect with our consumers, influence and accelerate the women’s business, further strengthening our leadership in the market.’’
The brand plans to roll out the campaign across print, broadcast, and digital mediums.
"Levi's, as a brand, is built around culture, people and music. We have to build this campaign around these factors while celebrating the strength of the collective. Just like Deepika exudes power and confidence, we selected real women who have been acing their line of work. For instance, Aarifah Rebello is a drummer who features in the video among many other inspiring women," said Ajay Ram, design partner, Spring Marketing Capital.
Levi’s has been running women empowerment programmes such as the HER project and platforms such as 'I Shape My World', which talk about body positivity, gender equality and self expression.
The brand is also an active contributor to dialogue around inclusivity.