New Delhi: LG Polymers on Thursday said it is transporting styrene monomer from its Vishakhapatnam facility to South Korea. The lethal gas leaked last week, killing 11 people.

An eight-member technical team from Seoul, led by its petrochemicals company president, had visited the site after one of the deadliest industrial accidents since the Bhopal gas tragedy of 1984.

“We have begun the transportation of the Styrene Monomer (SM) inventory within the plant as well as in the styrene tanks at the port by vessels to South Korea to prevent and eliminate all risks factors," LG Polymers India Pvt. Ltd. said in a statement.

A first information report, or FIR, has been registered against LG Polymers India Pvt. Ltd.

In addition, the chaebol has commissioned Suraksha Hospital to take care of all residents’ health checkups and future treatment.

The incident occurred at 3 am on 7 May in RR Venkatapuram village, Gopalapatnam Mandal in Visakhpatnam district and affected the surrounding villages of Narava, B.C Colony, Bapuji Nagar, Kampalapalem and Krishna Nagar.

“We will soon set up specialized institutions to conduct surveys on health and environmental impacts and disclose the results transparently," the statement added.

The company had earlier admitted that the tragedy at Vishakhapatnam happened because of leaking vapour from the styrene monomer (SM) gas storage tank at its facility. Initial reports had suggested that maintenance failures, operating errors, and improper storage of the toxic styrene gas, may have led to the tragedy.

Mint reported on Friday about Andhra Pradesh government looking to shut down LG Polymers India’s Visakhapatnam facility. The state government, headed by chief minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, is considering closing the facility as factories handling hazardous chemicals should not be located near densely populated areas and should be zoned off.

Styrene, the gas that leaked is an important commercial chemical, which is used in making make plastics, paints, synthetic rubber, insulation, fibreglass, pipes, automobile parts, food containers and disposal cups.

The state government has also constituted a committee to conduct a study on the precautionary measures that should be taken. The National Green Tribunal has issued notices, ordered the factory to deposit an initial amount of ₹50 crore for the damage caused, and formed a fact-finding panel.

