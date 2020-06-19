LG's decision on home isolation 'arbitrary', to cause 'serious harm': Delhi govt

Moments after Delhi 's Lt Governor Anil Baijal made five-day institutional quarantine mandatory for every Covid-19 patient who was under home quarantine in the national capital, Delhi government said the decision was 'arbitrary' and will "seriously harm" the national capital.

The Arvind Kejriwal-led government also said that LG's such decision "will discourage many people from getting tested and spread coronavirus further."

Delhi government also added there was already a serious shortage of doctors, nurses for treating COVID-19 patients here. "Manpower is stretched and large quarantine centres needed for thousands of asymptomatic people," the government added.

Earlier, Delhi LG made five-day institutional-quarantine mandatory for every Covid-19 patient under home-quarantine in Delhi.

In his order, the LG had said that after the five-day institutional-quarantine, asymptomatic COVID-19 patients will be sent for home-isolation.

“Five days institutional quarantine of each case under home-quarantine is to be made mandatory and, thereafter, (they) will be sent for home-isolation, except in cases where symptoms require further hospitalization," Baijal said in his order.

According to the government, there are around 8,500 Covid-19 patients in home isolation in Delhi, who are asymptomatic or have mild symptoms.

Meanwhile, Delhi on Thursday witnessed its highest single-day jump in fresh Covid-19 cases

The national capital recorded 2,877 new Covid-19 cases, which took its tally to 49,979, said Delhi Health Department.

With 3,884 recoveries reported in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries in Delhi reached 21,341 while the number of active cases stands at 26,669.

The death toll reached 1,969 with 65 more fatalities getting recorded in the national capital.









Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via